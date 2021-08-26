Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,080 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after acquiring an additional 76,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 196,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 77,237 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 97,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 291,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LEMB opened at $43.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.28. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $45.54.

