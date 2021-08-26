Insider Buying: PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) Insider Buys 500,000 Shares of Stock

PharmAust Limited (ASX:PAA) insider Sam Wright purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$42,500.00 ($30,357.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39.

About PharmAust

PharmAust Limited, a clinical-stage company, develops targeted cancer therapeutics for human and animal healthcare. The company develops drug discovery intellectual property for the treatment of various cancers in humans and animals. Its lead candidate is Monepantel, which are in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cancer.

