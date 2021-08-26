Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Insider Samantha Prout Sells 5,045 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $55,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $11.09 on Thursday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 23,121,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 494,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FOLD shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

