Zacks: Brokerages Expect Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $756.22 Million

Brokerages predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will announce $756.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $754.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.48 million. Rackspace Technology posted sales of $681.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

RXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rackspace Technology from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.12.

RXT opened at $13.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

In other Rackspace Technology news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $835,364. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rackspace Technology (RXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.