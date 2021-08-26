Regis (NYSE:RGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Regis (NYSE:RGS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Regis had a negative return on equity of 142.80% and a negative net margin of 40.56%.

Shares of Regis stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Regis has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $250.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regis stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 150.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Regis worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

