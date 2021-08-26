Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guess? had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

GES stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.23. Guess? has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $31.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently -642.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Guess? from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Guess? from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Guess? announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guess? stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Guess? worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

