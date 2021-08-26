Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 79,363 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79,363 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $437.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.35.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

