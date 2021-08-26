Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 1,513,561 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $22,544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,443,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,721,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,511,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SKT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.