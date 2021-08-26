Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.580-$1.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-$0.390 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRDO. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.17 on Thursday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $782.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perdoceo Education stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.61% of Perdoceo Education worth $5,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.