BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.
NYSE:BOX opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85.
In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
