BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

NYSE:BOX opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BOX has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.85.

Get BOX alerts:

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.