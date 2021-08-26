Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coty (NYSE:COTY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. Coty had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.23 on Thursday. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. increased their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coty stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,713,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,863 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Coty worth $16,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

