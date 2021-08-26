BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOX (NYSE:BOX) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BOX had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $25.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.85. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -128.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $375,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BOX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,615,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500,169 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of BOX worth $66,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOX shares. TheStreet raised BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on BOX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

