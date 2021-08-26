Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord Sells 500 Shares

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total transaction of $74,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MCHP opened at $151.45 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of Microchip Technology are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.86%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,922,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,630,397,000 after purchasing an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,930,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936,074 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,787,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,830,000 after purchasing an additional 170,736 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,750,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,777,000 after purchasing an additional 223,147 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.