Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $1,360,000.

USL opened at $24.72 on Thursday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.02.

