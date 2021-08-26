Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires New Shares in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 229 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,923,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,275.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shares of SHOP opened at $1,552.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,505.24. The company has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $839.40 and a 12 month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

