Keebeck Alpha LP Sells 2,127 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 219.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 84.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 5,555.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in NRG Energy by 227.0% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $45.60 on Thursday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.18.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.71. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

