Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.51 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $170.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $126.77 and a 52 week high of $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,575,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 48,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

