Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to Issue $1.00 Quarterly Dividend

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Advance Auto Parts has increased its dividend payment by 316.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AAP stock opened at $212.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. Advance Auto Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

