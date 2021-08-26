Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.06. Avnet reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $5.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AVT shares. TheStreet lowered Avnet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Avnet stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. Avnet has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Avnet by 185.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Avnet in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Avnet by 602.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

