Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 3,145 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.90.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
