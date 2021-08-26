Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe Sells 3,145 Shares

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.21. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.