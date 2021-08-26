Ellaism Hits 24-Hour Volume of $20.00 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $66,998.61 and approximately $20.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.80 or 0.06590583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00128893 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

