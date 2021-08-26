Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $320.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $264.62 price objective on shares of Snowflake and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$310.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.08.

SNOW opened at $283.76 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $262.63. The company has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.67.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total transaction of $3,605,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 913,649 shares of company stock worth $233,636,373. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Snowflake by 359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

