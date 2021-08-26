Qorvo (QRVO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO):

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $223.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Westpark Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock.

7/1/2021 – Qorvo is now covered by analysts at Argus. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2021 – Qorvo had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $185.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.03 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.78.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,089,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,118. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Qorvo by 465.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 352.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

