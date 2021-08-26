Pundi X (NPXS) Price Hits $0.0075 on Exchanges

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00052923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00014288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00053964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00761590 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00097952 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

