2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWOU. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 2U from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 2U has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.47.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. 2U had a negative net margin of 17.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $237.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.32 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 2U news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $314,850.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,254,757.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of 2U by 22.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 527,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,159,000 after acquiring an additional 95,107 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of 2U by 50.7% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of 2U by 25.7% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 2U by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of 2U by 47.7% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

