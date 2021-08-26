Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 3,196 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 510.7% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after buying an additional 107,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, lifted their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.26.

NYSE MDT opened at $134.55 on Thursday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

