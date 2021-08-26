Keebeck Alpha LP Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 99.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter.

VEA opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.84.

