iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Purchased by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 116.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 775,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,223,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,173,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $87.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.64. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

