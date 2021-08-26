Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after purchasing an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 29.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,828,000 after acquiring an additional 71,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

