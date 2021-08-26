Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $98.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.70.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.