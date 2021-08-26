Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $52.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

