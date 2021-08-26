QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. QAD had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

Shares of QAD stock opened at $87.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. QAD has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $89.01.

Get QAD alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. QAD’s payout ratio is 52.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QADA. TheStreet lowered shares of QAD from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of QAD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QAD stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QAD were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

QAD Company Profile

QAD, Inc provides enterprise software solutions for global manufacturing companies primarily in the automotive, consumer products, food and beverage, technology, industrial products, and life sciences industries. Its applications provide critical functionality for managing manufacturing resources and operations within and beyond the enterprise, enabling global manufacturers to collaborate with their customers, suppliers and partners.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.