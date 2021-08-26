Abbrea Capital LLC Makes New $610,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4,997.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus increased their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total value of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $282.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.90. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

