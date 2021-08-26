Abbrea Capital LLC Buys 225 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,149 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,370,083 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,539,599,000 after acquiring an additional 185,909 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Express by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,961,484 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,833,273,000 after acquiring an additional 296,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454,238 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,332,930,000 after acquiring an additional 194,116 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,294,095 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,314,558,000 after buying an additional 553,665 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,855,179 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $828,157,000 after buying an additional 504,547 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

AXP opened at $166.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.83. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $132.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Barclays increased their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.