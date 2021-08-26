William Blair Weighs in on Ross Stores, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.58. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares in the company, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 223.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 4,563 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Ross Stores by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

