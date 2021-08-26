Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) Insider Hugh Robertson Acquires 278,871 Shares

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited (ASX:MBH) insider Hugh Robertson acquired 278,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.44 ($0.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$122,982.11 ($87,844.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Maggie Beer Company Profile

Maggie Beer Holdings Limited manufactures and sells food and beverage products in Australia. It operates through three segments: Paris Creek Farms, St David Dairy, and MBP. The company provides pates, fruit pastes, jams, sugo, sauces, wine, and other products under the Maggie Beer brand. It also offers dairy food and beverage products, such as milk, yogurt, butter, cream, cheese, and others under the Paris Creek Farms brand.

