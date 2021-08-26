OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt Acquires 5,000 Shares

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

OGE opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 7,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 255,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

