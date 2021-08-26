David Schwartz Buys 4,500 Shares of Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) Stock

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) insider David Schwartz purchased 4,500 shares of Schaffer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$96,741.00 ($69,100.71).

David Schwartz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, David Schwartz acquired 5,000 shares of Schaffer stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$21.50 ($15.36) per share, with a total value of A$107,490.00 ($76,778.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Schaffer’s previous Final dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. Schaffer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

