Artemis Investment Management LLP Trims Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Artemis Investment Management LLP decreased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,825 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $28,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Greenvale Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 142.4% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,923,000 after buying an additional 1,460,100 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable by 53.6% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Tenable by 53.2% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 170.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 537,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Tenable by 336.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $101,204.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,589.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,251 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,802. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

TENB opened at $43.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.58 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.25 and a twelve month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TENB shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.08.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

