BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in BlackRock by 130.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $943.17.

BLK opened at $939.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $887.64. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $945.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

