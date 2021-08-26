Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 720 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 720 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth $101,204,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $117.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $70.92 and a 52-week high of $119.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock valued at $13,078,439. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

