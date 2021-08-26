Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Empire Life Investments Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $110.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.