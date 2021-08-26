The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo Sells 1,521 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $18,373.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.92 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $30.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,358 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,899,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,359,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

