E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Major Shareholder Elliott Investment Management Sells 171,746 Shares

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 171,746 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $2,057,517.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliott Investment Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Elliott Investment Management sold 300,000 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $3,309,000.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Elliott Investment Management sold 338,011 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $3,718,121.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $571,419.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Elliott Investment Management sold 162,927 shares of E2open Parent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $1,875,289.77.

NYSE ETWO opened at $11.83 on Thursday. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at $98,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

