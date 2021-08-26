IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,073 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,651 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $129,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock worth $24,717,641 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 target price on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 price objective (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

Shares of CDNS opened at $158.63 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.45 and a 52 week high of $159.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.45.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

