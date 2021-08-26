Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

IEI stock opened at $130.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.10. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.59 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

