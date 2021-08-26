Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $80.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.93 per share, for a total transaction of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

