Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%.

JFIN opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Get Jiayin Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jiayin Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jiayin Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jiayin Group Company Profile

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jiayin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiayin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.