Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.93 EPS

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 61.27% and a net margin of 23.09%.
JFIN opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Jiayin Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $268.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.57.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
Jiayin Group Company Profile
Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
