AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Holdings Raised by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,714,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its position in AutoZone by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,194,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in AutoZone by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,613.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,572.80. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,085.85 and a 12 month high of $1,666.63. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 88.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,554.00.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.