Analysts Expect Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) to Announce -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Larimar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.60). Larimar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Larimar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.42). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Larimar Therapeutics.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LRMR shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Larimar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ LRMR opened at $14.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.79. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $25.87.

In related news, Director James E. Flynn acquired 685,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $5,999,962.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 185.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc Is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics mitochondrial disorders and Friedreich’s ataxia. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, PA.

